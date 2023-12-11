Death of a worker at Gold River dry-land sort under investigation

Incident took place at the Nesook Bay dry-land sort, west of Gold River

A fatal incident took place at the Nesook Bay dry-land sort, west of Gold River on Friday, Dec. 8.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 reported that the tragic incident is under investigation with the RCMP, WorkSafe, the employer and USW Local 1-1937 representatives attending the site.

“Our Union’s thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased member at this time, whom we offer our deepest condolences,” a statement from the union says.

Out of respect for the family, no other information will be disclosed at this time, the union says.