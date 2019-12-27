Stewardson Inlet is just north of Hot Springs Cove, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Deceased pilot was longtime member of Island flying community

Transportation Safety Board had to move wreckage from remote location

The Vancouver Island pilot who died in a crash north of Tofino just before Christmas was a seasoned flier and longtime member of the Courtenay Airpark Association.

Hal (Heinz) Schulz, in his 70s, was a veteran pilot from Comox who took out his plane regularly from the Courtenay Airpark.

“He was probably our single most-active pilot. He flew almost every day,” said friend and fellow pilot Darwin Dzuba. “He’s also probably one of our longest-standing members.”

Dzuba, who serves on the Courtenay Airpark Association’s board of directors, and had his hangar next to Schulz’s, says Schulz was a member of the association and the local flying community for many years.

“I remember him telling me that when he first started flying out of the airpark, it was a gravel strip,” he said. “That was a while back.”

Schulz had been working on contract in an aircraft modified with oxygen for high altitudes, to collect air samples for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) used for weather modeling.

“They use private pilots from all over North America to get air samples,” Dzuba said.

In recent years, Schulz also submitted aerial photos to the Comox Valley Record of events such as the annual herring run in the region.

“He was always very accommodating when it came to sharing photos with the paper,” said Record editor Terry Farrell. “First day of the herring run, he’d be in the office by noon with photos.

“The first time I met Hal was in 2014, during the huge flood we had in December of that year. He came by the office with his camera memory card full of photos showing aerial views of the flooded areas of Courtenay.”

RELATED STORY: Herring run lights up the ocean

RELATED STORY: Storm relief financial assistance available

Schulz had been flying Saturday, Dec. 21 and was due back around 1:30 p.m. but never arrived. Comox Valley RCMP were notified around 4 p.m. that he was missing. Police contacted several airports on Vancouver Island, but Schulz had not turned up at any of them.

19 Wing Comox confirmed its search and rescue division was called in to help. SAR Tech members from 442 Squadron out of Comox arrived on a Cormorant helicopter at the site and a ground crew found the missing Cessna 172 shortly after 9 a.m. the following morning at Hot Springs Cove near Sydney Inlet Provincial Park.

The park lies northwest of Tofino.

Also on Dec. 22, the BC Coroners Office confirmed there was one fatality in the crash.

RELATED STORY: Vancouver Island plane crash victim was from the Comox Valley

Dzuba had heard the Transportation Safety Board was moving the wreckage from the crash to conduct the investigation because of the remoteness of the site.

“Now we just need to wait for the Transportation Safety Board to do their investigation to determine the cause,” he said. “The last we’ve heard is that they’re going to have the wreckage removed, and taken to another location.”

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it has moved the wreckage from the site to conduct the investigation.

“The first step was to recover the wreckage,” says TSB spokesperson Alex Fournier. “The next step is to decide what we’re going to do.”

At press time, the TSB did not expect to have any further updates on the crash until it conducts an investigation.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

Just Posted

City of Victoria digs deep for community gardens

Neighbourhoods can apply for Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grants

Saanich, Victoria police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Single-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Malahat late Friday morning

Impaired driving investigation underway by West Shore RCMP

Greater Victoria realtors, businesses cover costs so 175 kids can see ‘Frozen 2’ for free

Free Saanich screening to honour two Oak Bay girls killed in 2017

Despite rumours, B.C. CDC confirms no shortage of naloxone in Greater Victoria

Naloxone kits are in stock and available to the public

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

Poor supervision, faulty risk assessment led to BC Ferries crew members falling overboard: TSB

In August 2018 two crew members on the Spirit of Vancouver Island fell from the vessel’s No. 1 rescue boat

VIDEO: More intersection cameras coming to B.C. leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 27

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

Most Read