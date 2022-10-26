Staffing issues could see blue boxes out overnight as Emterra staffing shortages hold up pickup across the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Delays again for CRD blue box program as staffing issues return

Emterra Environmental facing staffing shortages, recycling pickup delays expected

Greater Victoria residents who use blue box recycling may remember the waiting game from earlier this year.

Over the summer the Capital Regional District curbside recycling program saw some staffing struggles, with residents waiting patiently for pickup.

Those challenges return this month with staffing shortages at Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for CRD collection.

A CRD note issued Monday and updated Tuesday, said delays are expected over the week with Emterra attempting to complete missed collections the following day.

Residents who don’t see recycling picked up by 9 p.m. on their scheduled day should leave materials on the curb. If the items are not picked up by the end of the next day, email crdbluebox@emterra.ca with the address.

Visit crd.bc.ca/bluebox for more information or to sign up for service updates.

READ ALSO: Houses on the move as recycling movement picks up momentum in Oak Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

