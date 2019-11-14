No one was found in a donation bin on Blenkinsop Road after the Saanich Police Department was called at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. (Google Maps)

Despite reports, no one found in Saanich donation bin

Police confirmed no one found stuck or in the area

Despite reports of a person stuck in a donation bin on Blenkinsop Road by Galey Farms, the Saanich Police Department confirmed no one was found in the bin, nor did police find anyone in the area who may have been in the bin earlier.

Police responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 13, but after attending the scene confirmed no one was stuck.

This comes 11 months after the death of a 34-year-old man inside a similar bin on the Lower Mainland. The incident prompted the District of West Vancouver to close its donation bins and look into removing them or using other, more secure donation bins.

