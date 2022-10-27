District of Saanich, labour union reach tentative agreement after nearly a year

The District of Saanich reached a tentative settlement with municipal workers represented by CUPE Local 2011 on Tuesday (Oct. 25) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Saanich has come to a tentative agreement with 1,200 municipal workers represented by CUPE Local 2011, after nearly a year of negotiations.

CUPE Local 2011 president Ryan Graham said it’s been quite a long negotiation process, but he believes the settlement reached on Tuesday (Oct. 25) morning is one that will almost certainly benefit union members.

“We are confident that this new agreement will help with the affordability challenges our members are facing,” Graham said in a release. “We are pleased that we were able to find common ground with the District of Saanich and reach an agreement that is fair to workers and protects the public services residents and businesses rely on.”

As the agreement requires ratification from both the union’s members and the District of Saanich, its terms have not yet been made public. Union members will have an opportunity to accept or reject the new agreement with a ratification vote scheduled for Nov.3.

Public services provided by CUPE Local 2011 members include water, wastewater, sanitation, roads, parks, planning, recreation centres as well as support for municipal police and fire operations.

ALSO READ: District of Saanich workers vote to strike, seek affordability in new contract

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichLabour