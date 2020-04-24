Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

A woman hits a cow bell with a drum stick as a part of the 7pm tribute to health-care workers outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Celebrating health-care workers at 7 p.m. has become a part of daily routine for some British Columbians, who will bang pots, clap and whistle to show solidarity with those on the front lines of the COVID-19 health crisis.

But Squamish RCMP are urging people to stick to hitting objects with utensils while celebrating, after receiving three complaints this week of sounds similar to gun shots – likely bear bangers or fireworks – going off during the evening appreciation tradition.

In a statement Friday, Mounties issued a reminder that fireworks and other fire-related bangers can pose a risk of fire. This month, fire crews were already deployed to an area north of Squamish for a wildfire, which led to evacuation alerts and damage to nearby buildings.

“While it’s important to participate in the nightly event of thanking our healthcare and frontline workers, RCMP remind participants to stick to using pots, pans, instruments, and other safe noise makers so as not to risk community safety,” the statement reads.

