Victoria Fire Department investigating explosion at supportive housing complex

The explosion blew out a window and caused damage to the frame of the building

The Victoria Fire Department is investigating an explosion that caused a window to blow out and damaged the structural frame of an apartment building on Douglas Street.

A 911 call came in just before 7 a.m. with reports of an explosion at 3020 Douglas Street, a supportive housing complex run by Cool Aid Society. When the Victoria Fire Department arrived on scene they noted there was “some” damage due to the force of the explosion, but the impact of fire was minimal as the in-house sprinkle system doused most of the blaze.

Currently, two fire investigators remain on scene, looking into the cause of the explosion.

“We need to figure out what exploded and why it exploded, but it’s too early to say if human factors are associated with this,” said Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson.

One person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Crews cleared the scene at around 7:50 a.m.


