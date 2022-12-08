Downed hydro pole causing delays in Colwood

The City of Colwood is urging drivers and others to use caution in the 2200-block of Sooke Road – near Kelly Road.
Emergency crews are on site dealing with a downed hydro pole.
Heatherly Road is closed.
Drivers please use caution in the 2200 block of Sooke Road (near Ledsham Road) A downed hydro pole is causing single lane traffic. Colwood Fire is on scene. #yyjtraffic
— City of Colwood (@cityofcolwood) December 8, 2022
More to come.
