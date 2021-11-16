Downed trees, power outages pepper Greater Victoria in wake up storm

Monday’s rain and windstorm downed trees onto BC Hydro wires across Vancouver Island, leaving thousands without power. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

The rain and wind have subsided Tuesday morning, but thousands of Greater Victoria residences and businesses remain without power.

As of 7 a.m., outages are affecting close to 4,000 residents in the Highlands, Langford, Colwood, Metchosin and Sooke. Almost all of them are due to downed trees from Monday’s storm.

The largest outages span between Metchosin and Sooke where power has been down for more than 2,000 people since early Monday afternoon. Between Sooke and Shirley, another 200 lost power sometime between Monday afternoon and the middle of the night.

In the Colwood and Langford area, close to 500 people have also been in the dark since Monday. Finally, in the Highlands, more than 250 people are also without power.

BC Hydro crews have been working throughout the night to restore peoples’ power. The 3,800 south Island customers without power Tuesday morning is a significant decrease from the 50,000 who were affected Monday afternoon.

More to come.

BC FloodBCHydroGreater Victoriapower outagesSevere weatherWest Shore