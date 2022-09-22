The Victoria Downtown Residents Association is hosting a pair of events Sept. 25 and 26 to help downtown residents get to know council candidates ahead of October’s municipal election. (Black Press Media file photo)

Downtown Victoria residents able to meet election candidates at two specific events

Mayoral debate held Sept. 25 with councillor meet and greet Sept. 26

The Victoria Downtown Residents Association will be hosting two events this month to give local residents the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming municipal election.

Not Your Average Election Debate, taking place at The Vic Theatre (808 Douglas St.) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25, will feature mayoral candidates answering questions on topics related to living downtown. The venue is wheelchair accessible and the debate will also be livestreamed with captioning services available to those attending in-person and online.

Then on Sept. 26, there will be an all-candidates forum at The Atrium (800 Yates St.) from 7 to 9 p.m. This cafe-style event will allow residents to mix and mingle with candidates for Victoria city council. Participants will be invited to rotate through a series of discussion tables, each associated with a specific topic relevant to downtown residents.

To find out more about these events and to register for your free ticket to the mayoral debate, visit victoriadra.ca/events.

READ MORE: Long list of candidates looking to fill Victoria council seats

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCity of Victoria

