Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

The health official in charge of B.C.’s pandemic response has received her COVID-19 vaccine.

The health ministry confirmed that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning. Henry, who resides in the Victoria area, received her vaccine from Island Health.

There have now been more than 3,600 people in B.C. who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 immunization currently approved in Canada. Most of those people have been long-term care workers in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, but officials said that vaccination would start for those in all other health regions as well.

The first #COVID19 immunizations in @VanIslandHealth is taking place. #BC 's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also received her initial dose to demonstrate full confidence in the safety of the vaccine and show support for health care workers across our province pic.twitter.com/p2OdLCYm3X — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) December 22, 2020

READ MORE: B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines