Driver charged in head-on crash that killed B.C. mother of 4

56-year-old Terry Jackson’s 1st court appearance is Feb. 29 in the Rossland courthouse

Terry Jackson, 56, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in a fatal head-on crash that killed a mother and injured her four children near Trail in October 2022.

The collision occurred at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 on Highway 22 outside of Oasis.

The collision involved a Ford F350 pickup, driven by Jackson, and a Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 34-year-old mother with her four young children.

READ MORE: Mother killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash near Trail

All five were transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital where the mother tragically passed away. The children were treated for serious injuries and later released from hospital. Jackson was not injured.

BC Highway Patrol announced the charges Wednesday, Feb. 14, stating, “The Trail RCMP initially responded to the incident, but the BC Highway Patrol in Nelson took conduct of the investigation due to the severity of the collision. After an extensive investigation, Terry Jackson has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.”

Jackson’s first court appearance is slated for Feb. 29 in the Rossland courthouse.

Police did not say where Jackson currently resides.