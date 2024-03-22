Drugs, ammo, body armour seized in Highway 97 traffic stop at 141 Mile

BC Highway Patrol made initial seizure and arrest;Williams Lake RCMP seized another $3,000 cash

BC Highway Patrol officers in the Cariboo made arrests and seized drugs, body armour and ammunition during a traffic stop on Highway 97 at 141 Mile House.

Mounties said on March 12 at 7:12 p.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer stopped a vehicle in the area south of Williams Lake for speeding 110 km/hr in the 100 km/hr zone and subsequently arrested a driver and passenger for drug trafficking.

The officer conducted a search incidental to the arrests which led to the seizure of over 600 grams of illicit substances suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and crack. Police also seized body armour and ammunition from the vehicle.

Related to the traffic stop, Williams Lake RCMP obtained a search warrant for a residence and seized $3,000 cash and further ammunition. The driver and passenger were released without charges while the police continue the investigation.

“Since January, our northern BC Highway Patrol officers from Dawson Creek to Smithers to 141 Mile House, have been doing phenomenal work taking numerous firearms, as well as a large quantity of ammunition and drugs, off the streets because they are attentive during their traffic stops,” says Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol media relations officer.

“Help us keep our towns safe by reporting suspicious vehicles and persons related to drug dealing to your local police.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact BC Highway Patrol in Williams Lake at (250) 392-6211 and refer to file 2024-1740.

