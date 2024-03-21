Duncan man holding protest rally over poverty of those with disabilities

Protest and march will be held at B.C. Legislature in Victoria on March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon

Jeff Leggat of Duncan who has been an advocate for people living with disabilities since 2019 will be holding a protest rally and march for Persons With Disabilities of B.C. on March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria. This event and action is in response to the zero increase of Disability Income Assistance in the recently announced 2024 budget.

Leggat, who is not only an advocate but also lives with anxiety disorder, has made it his mission to raise awareness on the challenges and sometimes even poverty that those living with disabilities in Canada are up against. Last September he stopped in seven major cities across Canada with his ‘END Legislated Poverty of Disabled Canadians’ tour. Leggat said while there have been positive steps to remedy the situation, the most important issue that those living with a disability face is government-imposed poverty.

READ MORE: Duncan man travelling western Canada to fight legislated poverty

Several political figures have been invited to attend Saturday’s rally including Premier David Eby, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen, Independent MLA Adam Walker, Leader of the Opposition and B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon, B.C. United MLA and Opposition Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Dan Davies, and Leader of the B.C. Conservative Party and MLA John Rustad.

“It is imperative that people are provided with no less than poverty level financial support in our province so they may have the opportunity to survive in today’s society, participate in our communities and never go without food, shelter, medicine, connection, transportation and dignity,” said Leggat. “The fact that disabled Canadians are left behind in this country with less than poverty level support is a failure of community, failure of government and failure within the moral fabric of our society.”