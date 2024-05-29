E-scooters to be allowed on some Central Saanich roads

The speed will be limited to 50 km/h

Electric scooters, bicycles, and electric bikes are allowed on the same roads during the pilot project in Central Saanich from Wednesday, May 29.

“This pilot project will give the community another clean, convenient and relatively affordable option to get around,” said Mayor Ryan Windsor.

Central Saanich said the pilot project is a part of the province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot.

“Electric kick scooters are a shift toward electric personal mobility that’s reducing emissions by giving people new clean and affordable options,” Windsor said.

Speed will be limited to 50 km/h or lower unless on a designated bike lane, and the Lochside Trail will be excluded.

A licence and insurance will not be required, but scooter operators must be over 16 years old and wear a helmet.

