Drive BC’s highway cam at the Helmcken Overpass, looking northbound at Highway 1 at 6:49 a.m. Friday. (Drive BC)

Early morning gridlock on Highway 1 following overnight traffic pattern change

Bumper to bumper traffic gets an early start

Bumper to bumper traffic is backing up Highway 1 following the Thursday night traffic pattern change at the McKenzie interchange project.

Gridlocked vehicles can be seen on the Trans-Canada Highway, heading southbound towards Saanich and Victoria, on the Helmcken Road overpass and the McKenzie interchange highway traffic cameras.

Google Traffic Conditions confirms traffic is backed up to the Millstream Road overpass and is moving slowly until the McKenzie interchange.

Motorists are reporting the traffic signals are out at the McKenzie Interchange and flaggers are directing traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation stated all overnight work would be completed before the morning commute on Friday, but reminded drivers to proceed with caution and to obey all signage and posted speed limits.

Over the last week, the traffic signal timing has been tested and the ministry says it will continue to monitor the timing on the new alignment and adjust it as needed to make sure traffic is moving efficiently.

The contractor will be able to finish excavation and construction on the Trans-Canada Highway by moving McKenzie/Admirals traffic to the new bridge and traffic will be free-flowing on Highway 1 this winter, according to the ministry.

More to come.


Drive BC’s highway cam at the McKenzie interchange project, looking northbound at Highway 1 at 6:48 a.m. Friday. (Drive BC)

