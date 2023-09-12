Eby ‘white hot angry’ about Chinatown stabbings, promises action

Premier pledges independent review of weekend stabbings that left three people injured

Premier David Eby Tuesday (Sept. 12) promised his government will launch an independent review to get to the bottom of why a suspect in a triple stabbing in Vancouver’s Chinatown this weekend was out on day parole.

“We will ensure that an independent person looks into the specifics of this case, the decision-making process, how we arrived at this awful place for Chinatown, for the community for the people, who were attacked and make sure that there is nobody else, who is on a day-pass in a similar situation to make sure that the community is safe.”

Eby made these comments in Surrey, where he helped announce a second hospital for Surrey.

It it not clear yet who will head this review.

“I don’t have a name for you today,” he said. “But I can assure you that the goal here is to get the full information for the public and for the families, who deserve it as quickly as we can.”

64-year-old Blair Evan Donnelly remains in police custody after being charged with three counts on aggravated assault related to the stabbings that happened Sunday at around 6 p.m. near the main stage of the annual Light Up Chinatown! festival. The stabbings left a couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had been on release for the day from a forensic psychiatric hospital, where authorities had detained following his trial in the death of his 16-year-old daughter. A court had found Donnelly not guilty due to a mental disorder and sent him to the facility in January 2008. Donnelly qualified for unsupervised community visits in February 2009. A court later found him criminally responsible after he had stabbed a friend in October 2009.

“I am white hot angry,” Eby said. “This person was released unaccompanied into the community to have a devastating impact on all the hard work of all of these community members. I cannot fathom how someone who murdered his daughter was released in 2009, then stabbed somebody else, would then be released again unaccompanied, somehow able to go buy a knife, go to Chinatown and stab three people.

“How is that possible?”

Black Press Media has reached out to the British Columbia Review Board as well as to Provincial Health Service Authority, whose forensic psychiatric services supports the BC Review Board by providing expert forensic advice and opinions.

