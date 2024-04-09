Effort to save Kelowna’s Childhood Connections makes it to Legislature

Kelowna-Mission MLA Merrifield presented a 2,500-signature petition to her colleagues

A petition in support of saving Childhood Connections Okanagan Family and Childcare Society has landed in the B.C. Legislature.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield delivered the more than 2,500 signature petition to her colleagues this week.

I stand united with each of these 2510 signatories, in fact,… pic.twitter.com/dyqA7YIV8m — Renee Merrifield (@ReneeMerrifiel3) April 9, 2024

“Childhood Connections serves as a cornerstone in our community, offering invaluable services that foster early childhood development, support families in need, and provide an inclusive and safe space for all kids,” Merrifield told the Legislature.

She encouraged the provincial government to take immediate action to secure the organization’s future.

“Our community’s strength lies in its ability to come together to support its most vulnerable members.

After 40 years of serving the community, the society faces closure after not having a government contract renewed.

On Saturday, April 6 a rally was held in support of Childhood Connections at its Harvey Avenue location.

