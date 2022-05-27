Elderly woman pushed to ground in random Saanich assault

The Saanich Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed a random assault of an elderly woman walking up Oak Street near the Saanich Road McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday evening to contact police with what they saw. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are seeking witnesses to what is being deemed a random assault of an elderly woman Wednesday on Oak Street near the McDonald’s restaurant.

An eyewitness who called in just after 6 p.m. May 25 reported seeing someone push the woman to the ground as she walked along the sidewalk toward Saanich Road, said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich. While the victim has not yet come forward and has yet to be identified, he said, police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage from around that time – including those in the restaurant drive-thru line – to contact Saanich police with any information.

Police are also encouraging the woman who was assaulted to contact police so appropriate supports can be provided, he said.

Saanich police forensics officers are currently processing a video clip showing the incident, which will be released as soon as it is available, Kowalewich added.

The department can be contacted at 250-475-4321 or information can be reported anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

