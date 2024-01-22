Ellis Ross leaves BC United to run for federal conservatives

Announcement comes day before Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre tours northwest B.C.

B.C. United Skeena MLA Ellis Ross is leaving provincial politics to run for the federal Conservative party in the Skeena -Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election currenlty scheduled for 2025.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is in Terrace for a noon-hour rally Jan. 23 where Ross is to be officially introduced.

In a statement by BC United on Jan. 22, Ellis Ross confirmed he will run federally, but affirmed his steadfast support for Kevin Falcon and BC United.

Ross will continue to serve as the BC United MLA for Skeena until the next provincial election expected this year.

Poilievre and Ross first met in October 2022 when Ross was in Ottawa to meet with representatives of the German embassy to promote B.C.’s potential to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European markets plagued by a severe energy crisis brought about by the Russian-Ukraine war.

He said back then that Indigenous-supported energy projects in northwest B.C. such as LNG Canada, Cedar LNG and Ksi Lisims LNG, might be a solution to the ongoing global energy crisis.

Ross had then asked Poilievre to push the federal government to extend more support for First Nations-backed energy projects in B.C.

Since then, Poilievre has publically commended Ross’s involvement in northwest B.C.’s energy scenario and economic advancements for Haisla Nation.

Following today’s announcement, Poilievre tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was thrilled to have Ross as the “Common Sense Conservative Candidate candidate for Skeena Bulkley Valley.”

Poilievre added, “Ross will always fight for his people’s right to develop resources, keep their hunting rifles & earn powerful paycheques that buy affordable food & homes.”

Ross, was an integral part of negotiations with several LNG developers, including LNG Canada now approaching the end of construction of its natural gas liquefaction project in Kitimat, when he was the Haisla Nation Chief Councillor.

Ross began his political career on the Haisla Nation council in 2011 and went on to briefly serve in former BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark’s cabinet as the Minister for Natural Gas Development and Housing.

He is currently serving his second term as MLA for Skeena and is the BC United critic for energy and LNG. Ross also unsuccessfully contested for the BC Liberal leadership, ultimately won by Kevin Falcon, before the party changed its name to BC United.

The federal Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding seat is held by New Democrat Taylor Bachrach who was first elected in 2019. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley seat has been held by the NDP since it was created in 2004.

Current NDP provincial cabinet minister Nathan Cullen served as the riding’s first MP before leaving the position for provincial politics.