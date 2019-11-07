Edward Milne Community School is on hold and secure status. (file photo)

EMCS on lockdown

Hold and secure status related to a police action in the area

The Sooke School District has confirmed that the Edward Milne Community School is currently locked down in what is described as a “hold and secure” condition.

District spokesperson, Stephanie Sherlock, confirmed that the hold and secure status was implemented at about 11:30 a.m. in response to communication with the Sooke RCMP.

“All the students are safe inside the school and will stay there until the RCMP sounds the all clear,” Sherlock said.

Social media accounts and one text sent by a student inside the school say that the RCMP are in the area looking for one person, possibly with a weapon.

The RCMP had no comment on the situation at this time but confirmed that there was an active situation unfolding in the community.

More to follow.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account
Next story
BC Ferries cancels sailings Thursday morning after mechanical issue on ship

Just Posted

EMCS on lockdown

Hold and secure status related to a police action in the area

BC Ferries cancels sailings Thursday morning after mechanical issue on ship

The Salish Raven has cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

‘It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??’

Victoria businesses band together to make Black Friday more sustainable

Blue is the New Black campaign will see all profits made on Nov. 29 donated to Surfrider Foundation

Four Mile Pub plans to re-open by January 2020

Christmas is cancelled at the View Royal Pub according to spokesperson

VIDEO: Victoria museum unveils ‘Buster’ a new unique-to-B.C. dinosaur

Visitors free to see BC’s Mountain Dinosaur the ‘iron lizard from the Sustut River’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear… Continue reading

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Most Read