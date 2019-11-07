EMCS on lockdown

Hold and secure status related to a police action in the area

The Sooke School District has confirmed that the Edward Milne Community School is currently locked down in what is described as a “hold and secure” condition.

District spokesperson, Stephanie Sherlock, confirmed that the hold and secure status was implemented at about 11:30 a.m. in response to communication with the Sooke RCMP.

“All the students are safe inside the school and will stay there until the RCMP sounds the all clear,” Sherlock said.

Social media accounts and one text sent by a student inside the school say that the RCMP are in the area looking for one person, possibly with a weapon.

The RCMP had no comment on the situation at this time but confirmed that there was an active situation unfolding in the community.

More to follow.



