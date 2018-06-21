Emergency crews aid injured man at Thetis Lake Park

Emergency crews transported an injured man, who fell on a trail at Thetis Lake Regional Park, back to the main beach by boat. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews including B.C. Ambulance Service and View Royal Fire Rescue responded to Thetis Lake Regional Park Thursday for an injured person.

View Royal Fire Rescue assisted an elderly man after he tripped and fell walking along a trail at Thetis Lake. #yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/1Ao2NTq6iC — Lindsey Horsting (@lindseyhorsting) June 21, 2018

Crews were called to the park at around noon after an elderly man walking on the trails around the lake tripped and fell. He suffered a laceration to his forehead and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Due to the location of his fall, View Royal Fire Rescue transported him back to the main beach by boat, where he was then assisted into an ambulance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com