Loblaws Inc. recently announced on its website that an employee of the Shoppers Drug Mart located in the 1200-block of Douglas St. in Victoria tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 5.

Employee at downtown Victoria pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19

Employee tested postive on Feb. 5 after last having worked at the location on Feb. 3

The company owning a pharmacy in downtown Victoria says it is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of customers and staff after an employee tested positive.

According to the company’s website, the employee tested positive on Feb. 5 and lasted worked at that location on Feb. 3.

Seven employees for the company have tested positive for COVID-19 in locations across British Columbia since the announcement of the Victoria case.

The company said on its website that these updates are part of the company’s commitment toward transparency.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores,” it reads. “In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

