Enter to play on stage at either Laketown Shakedown or Sunfest 2024

Video submission contest now open until midnight on April 19 — the two acts with the most votes win

Calling all musicians who would like the opportunity to shake it up at Laketown Shakedown, or shine at Sunfest.

Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch are excited to announce a contest call to musical acts including solo artists, bands, and DJs to win a performance slot at either one of these hot annual summer events and be a part of this year’s great line-up of talent.

“We love showcasing local talent at Laketown Ranch,” said marketing manager Matt Rose. “There are so many amazing musicians on the island, and we’re always looking for opportunities to showcase rising stars on the Ranch stages. We ran the Play At contests last season and it was a tremendous success. We’ve even booked a winning act from last year’s contest at the Shakedown this summer.”

The contest opened April 2 and runs until midnight on April 19. Acts need to upload a performance video via the contest pages, then garner votes for their submission. Contest and submission pages can be found at laketownranch.com. Folks can head to either Sunfest or Shakedown to enter as an act or vote for their fave.

The idea is to rock the vote. The acts with the most votes win. Two winning acts will be selected, one to play the Lakenight stage at Sunfest Country, and the other to play the main stage at Laketown Shakedown. The incentive for fans is that all voters will be entered to win two upgrades to Laketown Ranch’s brand new area, the Lookout Lounge for an enhanced concert experience.

“We hope that local musicians of all varieties will participate in the contests, promote and share their submissions with their fans, friends and family to encourage them to vote, and have the chance to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in the province this coming summer,” said Rose.