Environment Canada warns of snow on Monday for Greater Victoria

Combination of arctic air and approaching frontal system could lead to hazardous driving conditions

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay which warns of snow. (Environment Canada/Screencap)

Parts of Greater Victoria may get some snow Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

It says that that snowfall is possible for Monday and Monday night as a “frontal system approaches with modified arctic air in place for the south coast.”

According to the statement, “(modified) arctic air will arrive over the south coast as a ridge of high pressure builds today.” A frontal system will then arrive on the south coast Monday, it adds.

“The front combined with the modified arctic air in place will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres,” it reads. The front will move out of the region Tuesday morning.

The statement warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Environment Canada also issued the same language for East Vancouver Island, for the areas of Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

