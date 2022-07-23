Esquimalt appoints its first new CAO in 14 years

The Township of Esquimalt has announced Dan Horan as their first new chief administrator in 14 years. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Township of Esquimalt has appointed a new chief administrative officer for the first time in 14 years ahead of the retirement of Laurie Hurst this fall.

Daniel Horan, currently director of engineering and public works at the District of Oak Bay, was selected to succeed Hurst in the role following an extensive search facilitated by Leaders International, the township said in a release.

“Dan will be a great addition to the municipal team with his strong leadership skills and diverse professional background,” Mayor Barbara Desjardins said. “We have had amazing leadership under Ms. Hurst and are confident that Mr. Horan will continue the legacy.”

Horan served with the Royal Canadian Navy for 21 years and finished his career in Esquimalt as a senior leader in the navy’s engineering and maintenance program. He was named to his current role at Oak Bay in 2016 and has “played an important role in the delivery of an asset management strategy for council, resulting in a significant expansion of water, wastewater and transportation renewal work.”

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to step into the CAO role in Esquimalt,” he said. “I am looking forward to spending more time in the community, getting to know each of the unique neighbourhoods and the people who live there better. I look forward to working hard to support council, the community and staff in the years to come.”

Horan is scheduled to start his new duties in Esquimalt on Oct. 3.

