Esquimalt’s Gigantic Garage Sale is happening at the Archie Browning Sports Centre on Saturday March 30 (Facebook/ Esquimalt Parks and Rec)

Esquimalt boasts gigantic garage sale set for Saturday

Hundreds of vendors expected at the largest garage sale yet

Anyone looking to de-clutter their homes, or alternatively, looking to fill them up, will have a great opportunity this weekend in Esquimalt.

The annual Gigantic Garage Sale is happening at the Archie Browning Sports Centre, and promises to be the largest version of the event yet.

“It’s going to be pretty big, it’s taking over the curling rink and moving upstairs,” said Shelenn Kowalewksy, community development programmer. “There’s always lots of kids stuff, and people trying to de-clutter so you can find pretty much everything.”

ALSO READ: Esquimalt tops B.C. farmers markets for second straight year

As of Friday morning, 160 vendor tables were registered.

The event is free to the public, and usually brings in many hundreds of people.

The cash-based system will allow for some good bartering Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. a 1151 Esquimalt Rd.

For more information you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

