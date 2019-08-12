The City of Colwood had a semi-permanent wooden screen installed around the washrooms about midway along Ocean Boulevard on July 30. (City of Colwood/Facebook photo)

Esquimalt Lagoon washrooms get screened from view in Colwood

Screen is meant to prevent tipping of washrooms by wind or mischief, improve aesthetics

A wooden screen was installed along the Colwood waterfront on July 30 to prevent tipping of the portable washrooms by wind or mischief and improve the aesthetics of the facilities.

The screen, approved by Colwood council at its July 8 meeting, was installed in one day by local construction company Liddell, about midway along Ocean Boulevard.

Sandra Russell, communications manager for the City of Colwood, said the semi-permanent structure cost about $2,000 and was constructed on concrete blocks with no digging or disruption of the natural environment.

“The idea is that it will stay until the fall and then basically we’re going to monitor it through the storms, see how it does through the winter and take it from there,” she said.

The City will also host a Sangster Elementary bottle bin inside the screen to encourage recycling and generate revenue for the school.

“It’s mutually beneficial,” Russell said. “They’ll get the proceeds and it’s a much-needed resource down at the lagoon.”

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
