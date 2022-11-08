Sailor 3rd Class William Black of CFB Esquimalt has been chosen as one of the seven sentries for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)

Sailor 3rd Class William Black of CFB Esquimalt has been chosen as one of the seven sentries for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)

Esquimalt sailor chosen as sentry for national Remembrance Day ceremony

Sailor 3rd Class William Black of HMCS Calgary is one of seven to stand vigil on Nov. 11

A sailor based in Esquimalt will be among the Canadian Armed Forces members standing vigil at the National War Memorial in Ottawa this Remembrance Day.

Sailor 3rd Class William Ryan Black has been chosen as one of the sentries for the ceremony – comprised of six armed forces members and one RCMP member. Selection is based on a nation-wide nomination process which considered criteria including deployment experience, community involvement, physical fitness, and record of conduct.

“I feel exceptionally privileged and honoured to have been chosen as a sentry to represent the Royal Canadian Navy and HMCS Calgary at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa,” said Black in a news release. “My family has a long history of military service to Canada, so it is a great privilege to be able to represent and honour them, as well as all the sailors who came before me.”

Both of Black’s parents, as well as other family members, have served in the forces continuously since 1974. Joining himself in 2009, he became the fifth generation of his family to serve.

Born in Belleville, Ont., and growing up in Ottawa, Black initially joined the Department of National Defence as a civilian working in procurement and logistics before joining the Army Reserves as an artilleryman and eventually joining the Royal Canadian Navy in 2020. He is assigned to HMCS Calgary as the victualler, responsible for managing food rations and local purchases.

Throughout his career, Black has been able to participate in international exercises on multiple occasions, and a personal career highlight of his was his selection as an escort for Prince William and his family when they toured Ottawa in 2011.

READ MORE: Armed forces culture and conduct chief talks ‘fundamental shift’ at CFB Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB EsquimaltRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Navy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man posts video of bruised face, alleges assault by police officer

Just Posted

Sailor 3rd Class William Black of CFB Esquimalt has been chosen as one of the seven sentries for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
Esquimalt sailor chosen as sentry for national Remembrance Day ceremony

Icy roads remain Nov. 8 after an overnight snowfall across Greater Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Snowy night ends in crashes and closures but Greater Victoria schools are open

Banners line Esquimalt Road in an act of remembrance. (Megan Hiltz photo)
Banner program bolsters military honours in Esquimalt

New figures show realtors sold 480 properties in October — 35.6 per cent fewer than the 745 properties sold in October 2021 but up 17.1 per cent from September. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria Real Estate Board president appeals to municipalities to increase housing supply