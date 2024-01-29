Evening transit trips across Greater Victoria may not operate

BC Transit says mechanical issues causing the potential service impacts

Upwards of 15 Greater Victoria bus routes could see trips shuttered throughout the afternoon and evening on Monday (Jan. 29).

BC Transit remained quiet about what was causing the issues as of mid-afternoon. In a slew of alerts, the transit operator said trips will potentially not operate on routes that service riders all over the region.

Just before 5 p.m., a BC Transit spokesperson told Black Press Media Monday’s challenges were due to ongoing mechanical issues with some buses.

“This is resulting in the need to sometimes cancel trips on short notice,” the spokesperson said.

Bus riders can see if their route is affected on the BC Transit alerts page.

The transit operator’s alerts said it apologizes for the inconvenience.

The BC Transit spokesperson noted that just one per cent of morning commute trips end in cancellations on weekdays.

“That said, we recognize the impact any cancelled service has had on riders and do our best to notify customers immediately.”

There were no posts warning of the issues on BC Transit’s Victoria X (Twitter) page as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

