Extra overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless, with heavy winds expected Friday

Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a recent wind storm. With heavy winds expected Friday night, the Salvation Army’s ARC in downtown Victoria will have additional overnight mats available. (Black Press Media file photo)

With winds gusting up to 80 km/h in the forecast for Friday night (Dec. 10), additional overnight mats have been made available for those experiencing homelessness in Victoria.

The Salvation Army’s Addictions and Rehabilitation Centre at Johnson and Wharf streets will have 30 mats available from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The planned opening of the emergency overnight shelter follows the issuing of an extreme weather alert for the area.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning, as an intense Pacific frontal system is expected to bring rain and strong winds to B.C.’s south coast. Winds gusting between 60 and 80 km/h are expected to develop over Haro Strait Friday evening and weaken by Saturday morning, the weather agency said.

