Strong winds up to 70 km/h will develop around midnight, with gusts up to 90 km/h developing before Sunday morning. The strong gusty winds will ease by midday Sunday. (File photo)

Extreme Weather Protocol activated in Greater Victoria

Cold wind gusts up to 90 km/h predicted, shelters open more beds

Extra shelter beds are being opened up Saturday due to the Extreme Weather Protocol (EWP) being activated for Greater Victoria.

A cold front will sweep across the south coast of B.C. in the late evening of Nov. 3, according to a statement issued by Environment Canada.

Strong winds up to 70 km/h will develop around midnight, with gusts up to 90 km/h developing before Sunday morning. The strong gusty winds will ease by midday Sunday.

To increase the number of shelter spaces available during acute winter weather conditions, the EWP was initiated in 2004.

​RELATED: B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

RELATED: Cold weather shelters in Victoria to open Oct. 1

When extreme weather conditions are predicted and year-round shelter beds are full, participating organizations implement the Extreme Weather Response Plan by opening additional space and moving to overflow beds.

This results in about 100 extra mats in Greater Victoria, expanding shelter capacity from 365 to 465 emergency shelter beds and mats, according to the Victoria EWP website.

To find shelter spaces available for tonight check the EWP website.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Esquimalt students place poppies at graves of Canadian veterans
Next story
2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Just Posted

Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured

13 people, including children, barricaded inside Colwood residence

Extreme Weather Protocol activated in Greater Victoria

Cold wind gusts up to 90 km/h predicted, shelters open more beds

Mommy’s Inside Voice: Date nights fail to replicate the passion of life before kids

Mommy’s Inside Voice is a weekly column by Amie Jay, a local mother of three.

PHOTOS: Random acts of kindness cover the capital

Victoria residents share moments from Random Act of Kindness Day

Victoria’s $750,000 accessibility reserve fund makes improvement ‘not the side project’

Mayor Lisa Helps on an audit of accessible parking in the city

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue after Pittsburgh shooting

More than 200 Muslims and Christians took buses to the Holy Blossom Temple in north Toronto to participate

Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

Most Read