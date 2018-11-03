Extreme Weather Protocol activated in Greater Victoria

Cold wind gusts up to 90 km/h predicted, shelters open more beds

Extra shelter beds are being opened up Saturday due to the Extreme Weather Protocol (EWP) being activated for Greater Victoria.

NOV 3 – Victoria EWP has been ACTIVATED. For current shelter information: https://t.co/guS5S6nxv6 #yyjewp #yyj — Victoria EWP (@Victoria_EWP) November 3, 2018

A cold front will sweep across the south coast of B.C. in the late evening of Nov. 3, according to a statement issued by Environment Canada.

Strong winds up to 70 km/h will develop around midnight, with gusts up to 90 km/h developing before Sunday morning. The strong gusty winds will ease by midday Sunday.

To increase the number of shelter spaces available during acute winter weather conditions, the EWP was initiated in 2004.

When extreme weather conditions are predicted and year-round shelter beds are full, participating organizations implement the Extreme Weather Response Plan by opening additional space and moving to overflow beds.

This results in about 100 extra mats in Greater Victoria, expanding shelter capacity from 365 to 465 emergency shelter beds and mats, according to the Victoria EWP website.

To find shelter spaces available for tonight check the EWP website.