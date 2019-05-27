Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Facebook and Microsoft have signed onto a declaration promising a dozen initiatives to protect the integrity of the Canadian election this fall — including removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content.

But other tech giants like Google and Twitter have not signed on.

The “Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity” is being announced today by Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, just hours before an international committee of politicians is to begin a three-day meeting in Ottawa aimed at figuring out how best to protect citizens’ privacy and democratic fairness in the age of social media.

Committee members will also grill representatives from a host of internet giants — Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and Mozilla — on what they’re doing, or not doing, to prevent abuse.

Politicians from all three major parties in Canada have come to the conclusion that government needs to regulate the tech giants because they can’t be relied upon to regulate themselves.

However, by signing onto Gould’s declaration, Facebook and Microsoft are signalling their willingness to voluntarily tackle some of the problems that politicians fear threaten democracies around the globe.

READ MORE: Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

READ MORE: Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

Just Posted

City of Victoria reconsiders use of former Blanshard Elementary site

City council voted to explore more community-based options for 950 Kings Rd.

Saanich Police investigate two 7-11 robberies, with gun, over the weekend

Suspects made off with money and cigarettes in both cases

BC Hydro set to replace 700 poles in Greater Victoria this year

One up for replacement on Vancouver Island dates back to pre Second World War

BC Ferries and shareholder announces board shake-ups

Shareholder appoints two new board members, BC Ferries loses three to forced resignations

Sunny with a high of 22 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

VIDEO: Bike to Work Week officially kicks off

Organizers calling current cycling conditions the perfect storm

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Film, food and drink make for a delicious combo

Victoria Film Festival’s Feast: Food and Film lets you indulge all the senses. June 13-15

Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

Most Read