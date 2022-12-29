Fall leaf pickup rolls right into winter for Oak Bay residents

Wild weather delayed Oak Bay leaf pickup in 2022 which means residents will see staff out and about picking up into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Delays to the 2022 Oak Bay leaf pickup program means residents will see staff out and about collecting into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

As post-Christmas downpours wash away piles of mid-December snow, clumps of fallen leaves are left behind across Oak Bay.

The pickup program in the community suffered significant delays as weather woes including snow, ice and rain descended on the region in recent weeks.

The weather may be among the reasons for significant delays in the Oak Bay leaf collection program that usually wraps by mid-December. It now runs to late January.

Residents who noticed their leaves are laying where they left them can rest assured district staff still have a plan for pickup.

Leaf pickup started in mid October and will continue until late January and while the colour-coded map at oakbay.ca does not contain updates, those updates could come when municipal hall reopens after the winter break on Jan. 3.

As usual, leaves should be left on the boulevard, not the roadway blocking street storm drains and other hazards. Residents who leave leaves on the roadway are subject to fines.

Contact Oak Bay public works at 250-598-4501 for questions.

Come spring, the district also provides an annual curbside garden refuse pickup service for things such as tree prunings that are not easy to drop off at the public works yard.

For garden refuse, a maximum three cubic metres can be put out at the boulevard by 8 a.m. on the annual day designated for that home – or up to 10 days prior.

Materials must not exceed five inches in length and three inches in diameter and can be in loose pile, but not in plastic bags. Stumps, wood, rocks or soil are not collected.

