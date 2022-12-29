Wild weather delayed Oak Bay leaf pickup in 2022 which means residents will see staff out and about picking up into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Delays to the 2022 Oak Bay leaf pickup program means residents will see staff out and about collecting into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Wild weather delayed Oak Bay leaf pickup in 2022 which means residents will see staff out and about picking up into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Delays to the 2022 Oak Bay leaf pickup program means residents will see staff out and about collecting into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Fall leaf pickup rolls right into winter for Oak Bay residents

Leaf pickup started in mid October and continues into January

As post-Christmas downpours wash away piles of mid-December snow, clumps of fallen leaves are left behind across Oak Bay.

The pickup program in the community suffered significant delays as weather woes including snow, ice and rain descended on the region in recent weeks.

The weather may be among the reasons for significant delays in the Oak Bay leaf collection program that usually wraps by mid-December. It now runs to late January.

RELATED: Piling slick leaves on Greater Victoria streets risks cyclists

Residents who noticed their leaves are laying where they left them can rest assured district staff still have a plan for pickup.

Leaf pickup started in mid October and will continue until late January and while the colour-coded map at oakbay.ca does not contain updates, those updates could come when municipal hall reopens after the winter break on Jan. 3.

As usual, leaves should be left on the boulevard, not the roadway blocking street storm drains and other hazards. Residents who leave leaves on the roadway are subject to fines.

Contact Oak Bay public works at 250-598-4501 for questions.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay residents can now discard of yard waste in green bins

Come spring, the district also provides an annual curbside garden refuse pickup service for things such as tree prunings that are not easy to drop off at the public works yard.

For garden refuse, a maximum three cubic metres can be put out at the boulevard by 8 a.m. on the annual day designated for that home – or up to 10 days prior.

Materials must not exceed five inches in length and three inches in diameter and can be in loose pile, but not in plastic bags. Stumps, wood, rocks or soil are not collected.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria-Port Angeles ferry won’t operate for 3 weeks in January
Next story
Starting point of fire linked to Sidney arson case may never be found

Just Posted

Firefighters from all three municipalities on the Saanich Peninsula responded to a fire Tuesday morning in downtown Sidney on Third Street. Police had earlier arrested a man during what police called an “interrupted arson.” (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Twitter)
Starting point of fire linked to Sidney arson case may never be found

Wild weather delayed Oak Bay leaf pickup in 2022 which means residents will see staff out and about picking up into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Delays to the 2022 Oak Bay leaf pickup program means residents will see staff out and about collecting into the new year. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fall leaf pickup rolls right into winter for Oak Bay residents

Const. Lauren Grekul of the Oak Bay Police Department rolls up her sleeves to donate blood alongside fellow members of the Capital Regional District Integrated Roadside Safety Unit. (OBPD/Twitter)
North Saanich driver ticketed for Christmas Day speeding in Oak Bay

Pictured is the original 1903 Scottish curling contingent which toured Canada during the first Strathcona Cup Tour. On Jan. 15, 2023, a Scottish contingent will come to Victoria to play a test match at the Victoria Curling Club. (Courtesy of Andy Jarzebiak)
Scottish curlers coming to Victoria to continue 120-year tradition