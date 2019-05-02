Brandon Laur of “The White Hatters,” received a Medal of Good Citizenship on behalf of his family. (Nina Grossman/Black Press)

Family business helps Royal Roads University student earn BC Medal of Good Citizenship

The White Hatter provides online safety and digital literacy knowledge to students and adults

Online safety is a prime topic of interest to Brandon Laur. In fact, teaching the ins and outs of personal protection has been the family trade since 1993.

Recently, Brandon and his parents Darren and Beth Laur, were awarded the BC Medal of Good Citizenship for their hard work with the family company The White Hatter.

The company and Brandon himself has travelled across North America to present a veritable body of privacy and cybersecurity advice to students, parents and law enforcement.

As the way these things tend to go, Brandon first discovered his passion in seventh grade. He’d begun to get “really interested” in hacker culture, he said. Being his parents’ son, Brandon wanted to gain the ability to present all the computer network security issues he’d found. He decided to ask his father, a “seasoned professional presenter.”

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island residents honoured with Medals of Good Citizenship

“When I was learning about my father, who was a serving member with the Detriot police at the time, he was the use of force trainer, and he’s been teaching safety for pretty much the majority of his life,” said Brandon, a Royal Roads University student.

From that point forward, the company started to be less about personal safety and more about online safety, he said.

The company has reached 450,000 students in 450 schools in Canada and the U.S.

Their success has been in part due to their ability to encourage students to think critically about their internet use rather than discourage them because of the negatives.

“If all you say is ‘Don’t do this – bad people – that type of stuff, it’s really going to be discouraging,” Brandon said. “We pride ourselves in giving upfront and accurate information.

“Students today, they are the experts in what they’re doing with technology, and we need to respect that.”

READ ALSO: One of B.C.’s newest citizens reflects on the value of immigration

Ultimately, the goal is for students to prove they can make wise decisions, he added.

The White Hatter solution to the overwhelming online issues that exist is for everyone to work together, Brandon said. Part of that is teaching law enforcement how to access resources, including other departments, that they may be siloed from and working with schools who don’t realize the services that are available to them.

The outreach is certainly getting noticed, most notably by the province.

“The Laur family will take phone calls, emails and text messages anytime day or night, and all this is done on their own time and at no cost. The Laur family also dedicate hundreds of hours every year to students who would like help in securing their social networks.

“To date, thousands of students, and even teachers and parents from across British Columbia, have taken Darren, Beth and Brandon up on this offer,” the province recognizes on its website.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017
Next story
Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Just Posted

Witnesses sought after random assault in Victoria leaves two women in their 60s with serious injuries

Investigation reveals man named ‘Royce’ sang duet with suspect at Paparazzi nightclub night of assault

Man arrested for arson after Saanich house fire

Police investigations lead to arrest of 24-year-old Saanich man associated with residence

Grade 4 students lobby to return Peninsula park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Counter protests crop up in response to tonight’s anti-SOGI event in Oak Bay

Oak Bay mayor, SD61 trustee and LGBTQ+ groups host events around community

Friends of Uplands Park leader honoured at Government House

Oak Bay woman among 24 in the province recognized for contribution to community

VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Victoria Event Centre’s speakeasy nights ‘the bee’s knees’ for 1920s’ lovers

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Most Read