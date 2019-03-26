While Floyd’s Diner has not officially announced the new location at 4496 West Saanich Rd., staff confirm that the building will indeed be housing the latest edition of the local chain. (Nicole Tripp photo)

Famous Floyd’s to open in Royal Oak

Building in Saanich turns iconic pink of local breakfast chain

The former Olive Grove restaurant in Royal Oak is now painted the signature pink of an iconic Victoria breakfast spot that was on the hunt for a new location.

Floyd’s Diner shuttered its flagship location at 866 Yates St. Jan. 1 – having been in business on that corner for 15 years – after not being able to agree on terms for a lease renewal.

In December, just prior to closing, owner Petr Prusa told Black Press plans were underway for finding a new location. They confirmed Tuesday that 4496 West Saanich Rd. will house the latest edition of the local chain.

The restaurant, which will have the same menu, head chef and manager as the downtown location, boasts around 100 seats and has a hidden gem of a patio.

RELATED: Victoria breakfast icon is shutting its doors

The original Floyd’s Diner opened in its iconic pink building on Yates Street in 2004 – quickly making famous its “The Mahoney” where the cook makes whatever they want for a customer who then flips a coin to find out if they pay nothing or twice the original price for the meal.

The company expanded with a second location opening in Langford in 2012.

Another one sprouted up in 2018 in the former James Bay Tea Room on the corner of Superior and Menzies, making it three locations for the busy breakfast joint.

After dropping to two locations for a few months in 2019, customers will be happy to hear the new location on West Saanich Road is expected to open mid-April, though no set date has been announced.

 

Most Read