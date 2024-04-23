Fatal collision closes B.C. Highway 5 near Clearwater, sparks wildfire

The closure is at Cliff Road

Emergency crews have been on scene throughout the night just north of Clearwater after a fatal head-on collision on Highway 5 resulted in a wildfire.

Highway 5 continues to be closed in both directions due to the serious incident at Cliff Road, three kilometres north of Clearwater.

RCMP, along with Blackpool and Vavenby fire departments responded to the incident and are still on scene awaiting assistance from the BC Wildfire Service. On call services assisted with large volumes of water shuttles given the location and wildfire threat, said fire chief Mike Savage.

DriveBC issued the first closure notice at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning April 23.

