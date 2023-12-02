Father, 13-year-old son the victims of targeted Richmond homicide, police say

Police have identified the victims in a Richmond homicide as a father and his 13-year-old son.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the 46-year-old man and his son were found murdered in their Richmond home Thursday night (Nov. 30.).

IHIT has since taken over the investigation, working with Richmond RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said Richmond RCMP had been called to the home in the 6200-block of Goldsmith Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstance.” Asked on what the circumstance was, Pierotti said he didn’t have that exact information and that’s “just how the information was relayed to me.”

But he added he believed it was a family member that called 911 about the deaths.

It was a “short window” in which the father and son were killed, he noted, as other family members were believed to be home as recently as 8 p.m.

Pierotti said that while the investigation is in its early stages, “evidence suggests that this was a targeted incident and the investigators are still working to determine a motive.” He added that he couldn’t get into the specifics, but whoever is the suspect went to the home with the intention of killing someone.

However, until a motive or suspect is identified, Pierotti can’t comment on exactly what the intent was.

Police have not said how the two were killed.

He said the killing is not believed to be linked to gangs or drugs, adding that “to the best of my knowledge, they were not known to police.”

IHIT is not yet releasing the names of the victims, with Pierotti saying that since it’s the weekend they wanted to give the community and the students at the son’s school a chance to hear from the “right source.”

The man and his son both lived in the home, which is near the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields. The rest of the family was not home at the time of the killing.

“We are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area of the Rocky View Playground or the adjoining pathways between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on November 30 to contact IHIT,” Pierotti said.

“Also, if you were driving or parked in the area and have dash-camera footage, please contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.