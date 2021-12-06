People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million

Contracts are split between three companies

The federal government has awarded three companies with contracts worth up to $631 million for COVID-19 border testing and other screening services.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says Switch Health, LifeLabs and Dynacare are carrying out testing of international travellers entering Canada at airports and land border crossings.

Department spokesman Gabriel Leboeuf says the companies provide comprehensive testing services, including appointment booking, test administration and results management.

He says they also provide further testing support for temporary foreign workers, refugees, asylum seekers and international students.

Switch Health is responsible for testing services in Ontario, Alberta and Atlantic Canada with a contract worth up to $440 million, followed by LifeLabs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon with a contract worth up to $111 million, and Dynacare in Quebec and Manitoba with a contract worth up to $80 million.

Leboeuf says the contracts represent the total approved value of the border testing contracts, yet that amount may not be fully spent as companies are paid for services delivered.

READ MORE: CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Snow lands in Greater Victoria as Environment Canada warns of light layer
Next story
Canada to manufacture Merck COVID-19 antivirals if regulator approves

Just Posted

Leila Durzi, a board member of the Victoria Coats for Kids Association, shows off examples of winter coats that are in dire need for kids across the region. Cash and coat donations can be dropped at the guest services kiosk in Hillside Shopping Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Charity needs quality winter coats to keep kids warm across Greater Victoria

At least one case of COVID-19 has been detected at George Jay Elementary in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at three Greater Victoria schools

A small amount of snow is accumulating along the Malahat Monday (Dec. 6) morning. (Drive BC traffic camera)
Snow lands in Greater Victoria as Environment Canada warns of light layer

Newly trained perfusionist Kris Hromadnik working during a coronary arterial bypass case. (Supplied by Roger Stanzel)
Demand for perfusionists skyrockets during pandemic, with shortages in hospitals across the country