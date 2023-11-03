Feds promise $500M to ‘fast track’ old-growth, habitat protection work in B.C.

The announcement was made at a gathering of First Nations leaders in Vancouver

In what Premier David Eby calls a “paradigm shift,” the province, the federal government and First Nations leaders have signed a nature conservation agreement.

Speaking from Vancouver Friday (Nov. 3), Eby said a joint agreement between the provincial and federal governments and First Nations will help to fast track old-growth and at-risk species habitat protection work.

“This is a paradigm shift in our province about protecting ecosystems.”

Eby was joined by BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee, Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Philip, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas, along with federal and provincial ministers. Indigenous leaders have been in Vancouver this week for the 2023 First Nations Summit.

The federal government has also promised $500 million over eight years toward the conservation work in B.C. That includes $50 million to support and protect up to 13,000 square kilometres of old-growth forest.

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said this framework agreement will help “halt and reverse the decline of species and advanced protection and restoration of habitats in B.C.” He pointed specifically to old-growth forest and species at risk, such as the spotted owl.

Guilbeault added this agreement will help Canada advance toward its national target of protecting at least 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

