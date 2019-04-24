Police said they received a report about a man repeatedly calling Metro Vancouver female realtors requesting to view listings alone with the agent. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Members of the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board are reporting a potentially suspicious buyer, and police are keeping close watch.

Delta police said Wednesday they’ve recently received a report of a man repeatedly calling female Realtors, asking to see a home alone with her.

READ MORE: Slain Realtor remembered: More than 100 take part in walk for justice

“The male has been observed at showings, however leaves once he finds the agent is not alone,” a news release said. “No instances have occurred in Delta, but have been noted to occur throughout Metro Vancouver.”

He is described as an Asian man in his mid-20s with a medium build and short black hair.

Police in Vancouver also received two reports of a suspicious man from real estate agents, stemming from incidents reported on April 12 and 21.

“Although our officers have not located evidence of a criminal offence, we are taking these reports seriously and have assigned a detective,” said. Const. Jason Doucette.

In 2008, real estate agent Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death while showing a home to a couple in Saanich. The 24-year-old woman’s remains unsolved.

Real estate agents who experience suspicious behaviour are asked to contact police.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langford shooting suspect is banned from having firearms: West Shore RCMP

Just Posted

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

78-year-old broke her pelvis and spent a week in hospital after the accident

Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

Home care transition could exacerbate worker shortage: Seniors advocate

Advocate fears impact of eight-hour shift model on an industry under stress

Oak Bay student Ottawa bound as parliamentary page

Community-driven Leah Smith to join Page Program

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Experts butt heads in court, hunter loses case for return of ram

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read