An accident at Johnson and Blanshard streets this week disrupted traffic but resulted in no injuries. Tim Collins/Victoria News

No one was hurt in a motor vehicle crash near the corner of Blanshard and Johnson streets at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, but the incident did result in a full-throated response from Victoria’s emergency services, with a fire rescue vehicle, ambulance and several police cars converging on the scene.

Traffic was disrupted for a short time and ultimately the collision between a 2007 Honda Accord and a late-model Honda CR-V resulted in no injuries and minimal damage to either vehicle.

