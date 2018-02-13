Few feel small quake off East Vancouver Island this afternoon

2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Washington side of the strait

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Washington State side of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Few are reporting rumblings with the small tremor. Fewer by far than the 2.8 that hit Feb. 3 about 19 kilometres east of Sidney and 27 kilometres northeast of Victoria earlier this month.

This afternoon’s quake epicentre was about seven kilometres from Neah Bay in Washington, across the Strait of Georgia from Port Renfrew. Natural Resources Canada describes it as 81 km south west of Duncan.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability
Next story
Police attending multi-vehicle crash on Sooke Road

Just Posted

Few feel small quake off East Vancouver Island this afternoon

2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Washington side of the strait

Collision affects traffic on Resthaven Drive in Sidney

A crash involving an SUV and van on Resthaven Drive this afternoon… Continue reading

Saanich house only Canadian finalist in readers’ choice award

A West Saanich home is the only Canadian entry selected as a… Continue reading

Shamrocks’ captain Corey Small will not return for 2018 season

He received the Mike Kelley award in 2015

One injured in gyrocopter crash at Victoria airport

Hard landing of small aircraft on Monday afternoon

Oak Bay celebrates heritage with archive finds and walking tours

Event runs Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at municipal hall

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Braves drub Bucs 8-3, set sights on playoffs

Saanich Braves rolling as VIJHL regular season wraps up

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Sweep of Rockets not in cards for WHL Royals

Busy week ahead for Victoria hockey club, Royals at home for five straight

Most Read