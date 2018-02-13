Few feel small quake off East Vancouver Island this afternoon

2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Washington side of the strait

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Washington State side of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Few are reporting rumblings with the small tremor. Fewer by far than the 2.8 that hit Feb. 3 about 19 kilometres east of Sidney and 27 kilometres northeast of Victoria earlier this month.

This afternoon’s quake epicentre was about seven kilometres from Neah Bay in Washington, across the Strait of Georgia from Port Renfrew. Natural Resources Canada describes it as 81 km south west of Duncan.