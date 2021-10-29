Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Blackhawks want name of man at centre of sex scandal stricken from Stanley Cup

Just Posted

The last time Victoria experienced so much rain was in 2003. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thursday downpour sends Victoria weather watchers scrambling for record books

Cellular service is spotty along Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
October completion date for Highway 14 cell service construction pushed to 2022

Pacheedaht First Nation drummers at the blessing of the canoe ceremony. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
UVic, First Nations collaborate on special projects

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Missing Montreal man last seen in Saanich preparing for Vancouver Island camping trip