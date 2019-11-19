Fire at BC Hydro substation extinguished quickly

A small fire at the Horsey substation at the corner of Nanaimo Street and Topaz Avenue caused lights to flicker in Greater Victoria Monday afternoon.
According to Public Affairs Officer Karla Louwers at BC Hydro, a small fire broke out at the substation at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 18. An electrical fault on a piece of equipment caused it to ignite. The fire was contained to that single piece of equipment.
Louwers said the substation was secured and BC Hydro coordinated with the Victoria Fire Department to extinguish the flames.
Louwers noted there was “no customer impacts” as a result of the incident.
