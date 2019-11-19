Fire at BC Hydro substation extinguished quickly

The fire was contained to one piece of equipment

The Victoria Fire Department attended a small fire at the Horsey substation on Monday, Nov. 18. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

A small fire at the Horsey substation at the corner of Nanaimo Street and Topaz Avenue caused lights to flicker in Greater Victoria Monday afternoon.

According to Public Affairs Officer Karla Louwers at BC Hydro, a small fire broke out at the substation at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 18. An electrical fault on a piece of equipment caused it to ignite. The fire was contained to that single piece of equipment.

READ ALSO: Site where rockslide occurred along Malahat is too narrow for rock blasting or drilling: Emcon

Louwers said the substation was secured and BC Hydro coordinated with the Victoria Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

READ ALSO: Showers ahead for Tuesday morning

Louwers noted there was “no customer impacts” as a result of the incident.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.