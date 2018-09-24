Fire chiefs question medical response times after ‘sweeping changes’ to system

New system drops View Royal medical aid response calls for fire dramatically

West Shore fire chiefs have concerns with changes to the way fire departments and BC Ambulance respond to calls after changes rolled out by BC Emergency Health Services in June.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said he has been trying to get a better explanation of the new Clinical Response Model since the changes were announced on June 8, without success. Some of Hurst’s concerns stem from the re-prioritization of clinical outcome calls.

“These sweeping changes were implemented overnight and there was no consultation with the majority of the province’s fire departments” Hurst said. “We need to better understand the rationale behind these changes.”

At issue is a shift in what’s considered emergency calls and clarification is needed, he added. “We’ve had a 69 per cent drop in medical aid response calls in the first month of compliance,” Hurst said. “Our concern for View Royal residents is that the fire department is in the building 24 hours a day. If you have a medical emergency, you should receive the quickest response possible.”

Hurst is hopeful that a meeting on Sept. 26 that brings together members of the Greater Victoria Fire Chiefs Association with representatives from the BCEHS will provide further explanation. “I’m looking forward to hearing their perspective,” Hurst said.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said the changes affect her community as well. “I hope the meeting provides clarification and deals with our concerns.”

Shannon Miller, communications officer for the BCEHS, confirmed that BCEHS chief transformation officer Nancy Kotani, Neil Lilley, BCEHS senior provincial director of patient care, and Blaine Wiggins, manager for the first responders will be in attendance to provide an overview of the Clinical Response Model and answer questions. BCEHS doctors Sandra Jenneson and John Tallon will join by teleconference as well.

The new system, Clinical Response Model, was introduced to guide dispatchers in assigning resources to 911 calls, BCEHS said in a statement. The changes were made to ensure faster response times to urgent medical emergencies, and to better match resources to patients with non-urgent conditions. “We are getting to the most life-threatening and urgent calls faster in many communities, with the help of firefighters, who are part of our first responder program. BCEHS has recently added more paramedics, more ambulances and more dispatch staff to ensure the best, the most efficient care possible is delivered,” the statement said.

rickstiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island
Next story
LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Just Posted

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Victoria’s Jill Van Gyn of FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

Fire chiefs question medical response times after ‘sweeping changes’ to system

New system drops View Royal medical aid response calls for fire dramatically

WHL Royals go 2-0 vs. P.G., gear up for weekend test against Kamloops

Three-way tie for first atop B.C. Division as Victoria, Kamloops, Vancouver unbeaten

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

Most Read