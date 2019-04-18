Fire crews called for hot tub fire in Saanich

Fire crews respond to a call of a hot tub fire on Tattersall Drive on Thursday, April 18. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Fire Department doused a fire in the 1200 block of Tattersall Drive on Thursday around 4 p.m.

One man was taken to hospital with injuries after an electrical fire burned a hot tub. Captain Mark Visscher, but said hot tub fires aren’t that unusual, but reminded “electricity is dangerous” after firefighters quickly doused the electrical fire.

Crews from #Saanich Fire respond to what was reported as a hot tub fire on Tattersall Drive. It appears no one was injured … #yyj pic.twitter.com/FARtY9NuWo — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 18, 2019

