A fire broke out behind the Coast Appliances in Saanich early on Saturday morning. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

Fire investigation continues at Island Outfitters on Douglas Street

Saanich police and fire crews are conducting an active joint investigation into the fire

The investigation into a fire that lit up Island Outfitters on Douglas Street early Saturday morning continues.

Co-owner Darren Wright said he still has not been able to go into the building to assess the damage as fire and police crews work jointly to investigate the scene for clues into what started the fire. Wright said the situation “really sucks” especially for his employees.

Crews responded to a call about a structure fire near the intersection of Douglas Street and Cloverdale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The fire started in the exterior of the commercial building making it a challenge to contain, as the location was difficult to access. By 8 a.m. fire crews had the fire out and the building was being ventilated.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Saanich fire crews quickly contain ‘challenging’ morning fire on Douglas Street

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood, said the department’s fire investigator and Saanich police are carefully looking at burn patterns for clues as to what happened. “Things fall down when they’re burning, so they’re taking it apart really carefully layer by layer,” Wood said.

Wood also said it was lucky the damage wasn’t worse, considering winds were blowing strong on Saturday. He said the fire could have been much worse if the wind was blowing in the opposite direction, towards the building.

Saanich police were unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blind dog surrendered in cruelty investigation needs care in Nanaimo
Next story
Esquimalt and Admirals reopens after four vehicle collision

Just Posted

Private island on the Saanich Peninsula for sale for the first time in 50 years

The 9.67-acre property is listed for just under $2 million

Fire investigation continues at Island Outfitters on Douglas Street

Saanich police and fire crews are conducting an active joint investigation into the fire

Esquimalt and Admirals reopens after four vehicle collision

Police say traffic flow will take some time to return to normal

Downtown Victoria spa permanently closes its doors eight months after devastating fire

Sattva Spa will no longer reopen after the building was destroyed by neighbouring fire

Province seeks to seize Saanich property over alleged links to international stock fraud

Court documents allege a fake mortgage of $400,000 was registered against the title of the property

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Blind dog surrendered in cruelty investigation needs care in Nanaimo

Shih tzu needs both eyes and all teeth removed

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating Dan Kortes.

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Most Read