Kenneth Robar, the first candidate to come forward for the upcoming District of Sooke byelection has gone missing. (file photo)

First council candidate is missing

RCMP asks that anyone with information contact them immediately

Kenneth Robar, the Sooke resident who was the first to put his name forward as a candidate for the upcoming District Council by-election in Sooke is missing.

Sherry Thompson, the President of the Sooke Shelter Society said that Robar was last seen at SEAPARC on the morning of Friday, Aug. 16 when he accompanied his roommate and friends to the facility, planning to take a swim.

It’s been reported that Robar never entered the pool, opting instead to stay outside for a cigarette.

It was the last time he was seen.

Sherri Thompson, the president of the Sooke Shelter Society said that his disappearance has been reported to the RCMP.

“He likes to hang around the A&W or Tim Horton’s and can commonly be seen in a place like that,” said Melanie Cunningham of the Shelter Society.

“It should also be noted that he does have some medical issues and is in need of medication that he didn’t take with him, so we’re naturally concerned.”

Robar reported that he was employed with a janitorial firm that cleaned the Sooke fire halls, as well as other locations.

RCMP Sgt. Clayton Weibe said that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kenneth Robar should contact the Sooke RCMP immediately at 250 642 5241.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
