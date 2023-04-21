First Nations ‘particularly and disproportionately’ overrepresented among B.C. toxic drug deaths

The First Nations Health Authority have released the 2022 data on toxic drug deaths for Indigenous people in B.C. Dr. Nel Wieman with the First Nations Health Authority speaks about the illicit drug toxicity deaths in the province and about the effect on First Nation’s communities during a press conference at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Grand Chief Doug Kelly was just about to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner when his house phone rang.

He didn’t answer it, but then his cellphone rang.

It was a social worker from Surrey Memorial Hospital, who didn’t share a lot of details but was able to express the urgency. An hour and 15 minutes later, Kelly arrived at the hospital from Chilliwack.

“My daughter was in a very bad way,” Kelly told reporters Friday (April 21).

Kelly said his daughter had taken drugs, which stopped her heart, and she hadn’t been breathing for a period of time before being resuscitated. According to the doctor and a specialist, her halt in breathing caused significant brain injury.

“I had to make a decision for my family to remove oxygen from my daughter, who died shortly thereafter.”

Kelly’s daughter was one of 373 Indigenous people in B.C. who died from toxic drugs in 2022, according to updated reports released Friday.

Indigenous people made up 16.4 per cent of the 2,314 toxic drug deaths in B.C. last year, despite only representing 3.3 per cent of the province’s total population.

Of those, 36.5 per cent identified as women – a start contrast to the 18 per cent of all women in B.C. when including non-Indigenous deaths.

Kelly spoke during the First Nations Health Authority’s data release for toxic drug deaths on Indigenous people in B.C.

The First Nations Health Authority says Indigenous people in B.C. are “particularly and disproportionately” affected by toxic drug deaths.

“We cannot afford to lose more, and yet, we will,” noted Dr. Nel Wieman, the FNHA acting chief medical officer.

Last Friday (April 14) the province commemorated the seventh anniversary of the toxic drug crisis. At least 11,807 deaths have been caused by unregulated drugs since the public-health emergency was first declared in April 2016.

